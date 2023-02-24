Letter to the editor: resident wants information from School Committee candidates

To the editor:
In 2021, Parents Defending Education—a shadow-funded organization whose stated purpose is to ‘fight indoctrination in the classroom’—represented five anonymous town residents in a lawsuit against the Wellesley Public Schools. This lawsuit attracted unflattering national attention, was costly to taxpayers, and resulted in a settlement agreement with the Wellesley Public Schools.
The Parents Defending Education website gives a clear view of the agenda the group is advancing.
Wellesley voters deserve to know if any of the current candidates for School Committee were among these anonymous litigants. I call on the candidates to make this information known.
Regina LaRocque
Wellesley resident