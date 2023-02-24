Letter to the editor: resident wants information from School Committee candidates

To the editor:

In 2021, Parents Defending Education—a shadow-funded organization whose stated purpose is to ‘fight indoctrination in the classroom’—represented five anonymous town residents in a lawsuit against the Wellesley Public Schools. This lawsuit attracted unflattering national attention, was costly to taxpayers, and resulted in a settlement agreement with the Wellesley Public Schools.

The Parents Defending Education website gives a clear view of the agenda the group is advancing.

Wellesley voters deserve to know if any of the current candidates for School Committee were among these anonymous litigants. I call on the candidates to make this information known.

Regina LaRocque

Wellesley resident