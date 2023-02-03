Letter to the editor: Shep Cohen will not seek re-election to Board of Health

To the editor:

I have decided not to seek re-election to the Wellesley Board of Health. For the past 35 years, I have been honored and gratified to be a member (and chair for about 30 years) of the independent, elected Board. Together with past and present Board members, each of whom brought certain health care experiences and expertise, and with an outstanding professional and administrative staff, we have accomplished much in promoting and protecting the health of all Wellesley residents, employees and such out-of-town “visitors” as summer campers, college students, restaurant customers and more.

On the ballot for the March 7, 2023 town election for Board of Health to replace me is a superstar. Shira Doron, MD, is a widely recognized and often-quoted infectious disease physician, a hospital epidemiologist, and Chief Infection Control Officer, Tufts Medicine Health System. Since the 2020 start of the COVID pandemic, she has attended most of our Board of Health meetings, providing expert advice, consultation, and guidance; and has offered unique information and insights.

While Dr. Doron is running unopposed, I urge that you to cast your vote for her, so as to show your support of her as we welcome her to the Board of Health, which oversees and supports the full range of local public health functions in community health and environmental health. Your vote for Dr. Doron is also a vote of confidence for all the extraordinary efforts of the Board members and Health Department staff.

Shepard Cohen

Wellesley resident