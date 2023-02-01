2 chances to meet Wellesley’s town-wide office candidates

You have 2 upcoming chances to meet Wellesley’s town-wide office candidates for the Annual Town Election on Tuesday, March 7:

Sustainable Wellesley’s Conversation With The Candidates: Monday, Feb. 13

​ Sustainable Wellesley is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization that focuses on climate and other issues related to protecting the environment.

It will be holding a Conversation with the Candidates on Monday, Feb. 13 from 7-9pm at the Wakelin Room at the Wellesley Free Library. Come hear where candidates stand on issues related to sustainability.

The League of Women Voters of Wellesley’s Meet the Candidates Night: Thursday, Feb. 16

The League of Women Voters of Wellesley’s Meet the Candidates Night will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7pm. Learn about candidates for town-wide office and hear their positions on issues of importance to the town. The event will be live-streamed, broadcast live on Comcast 8/Verizon 40, and will be recorded for on-demand viewing.

The League is a nonpartisan political organization which does not support or oppose candidates.

Voters are invited to submit questions for candidates by email: lwvwellesley2@gmail.com by 5 pm on Feb. 15. Questions will be screened for lack of bias, relevance, and applicability to all candidates for each office. Similar questions may be consolidated.

There will be no print version of the League’s Election Guide this year. The Guide will be posted by February 16 to the League’s Election Guide platform, vote411.org, where voters can also find personalized election information on how and where to vote. Information about The Meet the Candidates Night event, the Election Guide and other election-related material may be viewed on the League’s website, and on the Town Clerk’s website.

Separately, League of Women Voters of Wellesley members Skye Jacobs (Wellesley High ’24, Town Meeting member) and Ivy Wang (Wellesley High ’24, Town Meeting member) organized a voter registration event at Wellesley High School. Two of the first-time voters will be turning 18 only a few days before the election.

One student said, “I’m too young to vote but my parents rely on me to research the candidates for them.”

