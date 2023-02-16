Save the date: Wellesley offering community workshop on diversity, equity & inclusion on March 14

The public is invited to take part in an online workshop dubbed “Bigger Than Racism: Understanding Racialization and Structural Advantage in Wellesley and Beyond” on Tuesday, March 14 from 7-9pm.

The workshop is in part timed to lead into Town Meeting, which starts on March 27 and will include consideration of an article to support an anti-racisim and anti-basis resolution and fund a $100K equity audit.

The event is cosponsored by the Wellesley Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Task Force, Babson College, and the League of Women Voters of Wellesley. Bird Guess, president of The Racial Equity Group, will lead the 2-hour training.

Topics covered will include:

Explaining what racialization is and how it can create structural advantages that lead to sustained inequalities even without the presence of racism

Identifying the mechanisms of structural advantage that reproduce racial disparities and shape communities such as Wellesley

Discussing how a town can address inequity in a way that supports everyone

