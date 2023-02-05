The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Warm thoughts for Wellesley MLP & DPW after coldest of nights

by Leave a Comment

The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant and Department of Public Works have established reputations for coming to the rescue regardless of the weather, and the crews were tested especially hard this weekend with temperatures dropping well below zero overnight on Friday.

Oriol Monfort of Sabrina Road on Saturday shared the following photos and words of thanks to the Municipal Light Plant workers on the scene to repair a downed utility pole.

“I wanted to share a shout-out to the incredible Wellesley Municipal Light Plant crew who worked through brutal temperatures and biting wind last night to repair a downed pole on Sabrina Road. Power was out for several houses and they got the work done and everyone had heat for the night. The residents on Sabrina Rd are very grateful.”

sabrina rd dpw
The scene at Sabrina Road

sabrina rd dpw

That same night we were rerouted on our way home as Wellesley Police and the Department of Public Works cleared tree from the road (Falling trees on Rte. 16 in the area of Pond Road have become a regular thing of late). Thanks to the Wellesley town employees for making things safe.

Got a unique story to share? Let us know at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
 
EXPLO, Wellesley