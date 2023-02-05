Warm thoughts for Wellesley MLP & DPW after coldest of nights

The Wellesley Municipal Light Plant and Department of Public Works have established reputations for coming to the rescue regardless of the weather, and the crews were tested especially hard this weekend with temperatures dropping well below zero overnight on Friday.

Oriol Monfort of Sabrina Road on Saturday shared the following photos and words of thanks to the Municipal Light Plant workers on the scene to repair a downed utility pole.

“I wanted to share a shout-out to the incredible Wellesley Municipal Light Plant crew who worked through brutal temperatures and biting wind last night to repair a downed pole on Sabrina Road. Power was out for several houses and they got the work done and everyone had heat for the night. The residents on Sabrina Rd are very grateful.”

That same night we were rerouted on our way home as Wellesley Police and the Department of Public Works cleared tree from the road (Falling trees on Rte. 16 in the area of Pond Road have become a regular thing of late). Thanks to the Wellesley town employees for making things safe.

Update: Officer Lucenta captured these images at the scene of the tree down. Rt 16 will be closed until the DPW can clear the road. pic.twitter.com/E0ozVMBhVs — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) February 4, 2023

