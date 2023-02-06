Wellesley business buzz: Loyal Companion closing; Chamber campaign aims to help restaurants, communities

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Loyal Companion closing

Loyal Companion, the pet shop-plus that opened at 276 Washington St. in Wellesley in late 2019, is closing its Wellesley store.

Everything must go, according to the window signs.

We’ve reached out to Loyal Companion to learn whether the closing is part of a larger corporate restructuring. Another location in Bethesda, Md., is also closing.

Charles River Chamber launches Love Local Campaign to boost restaurants & community

The Charles River Regional Chamber has launched a campaign this month designed to support the restaurant community in Newton, Needham, Watertown and Wellesley, while also helping those in need.

The Love Local: Supporting Our Restaurants & Our Community campaign is designed to encourage dining locally at a time when restaurants continue to struggle in a challenging economy. In addition, about 30 area chamber member restaurants—including Fiorella’s and The Local in Wellesley—are organizing a clothing drive to give back while visiting their favorite restaurants. All collections will benefit Circle of Hope, a nonprofit that provides homeless children, women and men in Boston, Cambridge and Metrowest with clothing and necessities via 25 local shelters and health clinics.