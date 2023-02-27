Wellesley charity news: Toy drive for Ukraine; Global award recognizes inclusive theatre program

The latest Wellesley charity news:

Toy drive for Ukraine

Temple Beth Elohim (10 Bethel Rd.) and Wellesley Weston Chabad (793 Worcester St.) are partnering to collect stuffed animals, games, and toys without batteries to send to a community with children in Ukraine. Their aim is to bring smiles back to children living in war zones.

Items may be dropped off through March 20 at Temple Beth Elohim’s atrium, at Wellesley Weston Chabad, and at the Wellesley Police Department.

Global award recognizes inclusive theatre program

Wellesley’s Tere Ramos, executive director for Boston nonprofit Partners for Youth with Disabilities, was off to Vienna past this week to receive a reward on behalf of the organization for its Access to Theater program. This inclusive program aims to develop communication, artistic, and leadership skills, and lasting professional and personal friendships.

The program is receiving recognition from Vienna’s Zero Project, which highlights innovative solutions that support the rights and lives of persons with disabilities.

