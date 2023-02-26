Wellesley elementary school projects steaming ahead

Fencing has begun to surround Wellesley’s Hardy Elementary School in preparation for the school being rebuilt for a fall 2024 opening. Many eyes remain on whether the School Committee will need to hit up Town Meeting for additional funds for the project, depending upon on how early construction bids go.

The Wellesley Public School system looks to have a groundbreaking ceremony at Hardy on April 6, as we head into a busy summer of construction on Weston Road, which itself will be undergoing a revamp. Among the action will be tear downs of Worcester Street (Rte. 9) properties purchased by the town, and elimination of the baseball fields.

Separately, the new Hunnewell Elementary School is quickly taking shape on Cameron Street. With its current facade, it looking something like “The Purple Buildings” from Light N Leisure.

Wellesley Public Schools aims to open the new Hunnewell in February of 2024. Currently, students in that district have been divvied up among other schools.

More: Wellesley Public Schools’ elementary school projects website

