Wellesley High wrestlers wrapping up season at States

The Wellesley High School wrestling team is winding down its season this weekend at the MIAA state tournament in Metheun, having come off a strong performance at Sectionals. Results from Sectionals included:

  • Dominic Staunton, 8th grader, 3rd place finisher (state qualifier)
  • Chris Gigliotti, 12th grader, 6th place finisher
  • Ian Miles, 12th grader, 4th place finisher (state qualifier)
  • Jonah Ginsberg, 11th grader, Section Champion 1st place (state qualifier)
  • Darren Jimenez ,11th grader, 4th place finisher (state qualifier)
  • Oliver Knight, 10th grader, 2nd place finisher (state qualifier)

Thanks to Darren Bovie for sharing these excellent photos:

Photos by Darren Bovie

 

Photo by Darren Bovie

