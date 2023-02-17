Wellesley police log: $60K wedding ring goes missing; check fraud continues; subcontractors want their pay

Wellesley, Mass., police log for the week of

Arrests

On December 4, 2022 at 11:31 a.m. Officer Mankavech observed a Ford Bronco enter the left turn lane near 900 Worcester Street and then swerve back into the left travel lane on Worcester Street westbound. He stopped the vehicle and spoke with the operator, who exited her vehicle when she stopped. The operator advised Officer Mankavech that her license was suspended and she believed she had a warrant for her arrest. Officer Mankavech confirmed that her license was suspended and there was an active default warrant issued by the Lowell District Court for motor vehicle related offenses. Officer Mankavech took the operator into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later released on $200 bail.the While conducting an inventory of the contents of the motor vehicle officers located drug paraphernalia and crack cocaine.

On December 6, 2022 at 2:21 p.m. Officer Dennehy was dispatched to the area of Carver Road for a male party soliciting door to door. Officer Dennehy located a male party, on Winslow Road. A query of his information revealed there was an active arrest warrant issued by New Haven County, Connecticut. The Emergency Communications Center contacted the Meriden CT Police Department who indicated that they would extradite the male party back to Connecticut. He was taken into custody, transported to the station, booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and held without bail.

On December 29, 2022 the Wellesley Police Department Warrant Apprehension Unit responded to State of Rhode Island Department of Correction and took custody of an individual who had been arrested by the Cranston, R.I., Police Department on December 27, 2022. He had four active warrants in Massachusetts. A default warrant issued by the Dedham District Court on May, 18, 2022 for a Wellesley case for 4 counts of unlawful possession of a theft detection device, 1 count of receiving stolen property over $1,200 and 7 counts of receiving stolen property under $1,200. The other three warrants were issued by the Attleboro District Court, Taunton District Court and Wrentham District Court. He was transported to the Wellesley Police Department where he was booked in the usual manner, afforded all rights and later transported to the Dedham District Court.

Incidents

On December 2, 2022 at 6:10 p.m. an officer spoke to a reporting party regarding fraudulent bank transfers. The reporting party stated that in November there were two fraudulent charges totaling $7,600. She reported the fraudulent charges to her bank and they requested a police report. The officer advised her to monitor her credit report and to call the police department if she noticed any fraudulent activity.

On December 3, 2022 at 12:54 p.m. an officer spoke to a reporting party about vandalism to their property. Sometime between 11:00 p.m. the night before and 8:30 a.m. eggs and toilet paper were thrown on their property. No permanent damage occurred. They did not have any security cameras and were not aware of anyone who might be responsible for the damage.

On December 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. a male reporting party came to the police station to report that his wife’s wedding ring had been lost. He stated that it had been missing for approximately 3 months. The ring had 16 diamonds weighing 5.98 cts and valued at $60,000. They have not noticed anything else missing and requested a report be filed for their insurance company.

On December 5, 2022 at 2:20 p.m. an officer was dispatched to a parking lot on Washington Street for a report of a male party sitting in a motor vehicle exposing himself. The female reporting party stated when she returned to her vehicle she observed a male party in the vehicle next to hers that had exposed himself. She stated after leaving the parking lot she called 911. Officers searched the parking lot and area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

On December 6, 2022 at 4:49 an officer spoke with a reporting party regarding credit card fraud. The reporting party stated that $9,100 was withdrawn from the account via five internet transfers. On December 10, 2022 the bank closed the account, opened a new account and reimbursed her the stolen funds. There is no further information available and no suspects at this time.

On December 7, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. an officer spoke with a reporting party who had received threatening messages from an unknown individual he had met through an online dating application. The reporting party and unknown individual had exchanged naked photographs. The unknown party then attempted to extort money from the reporting party. The reporting party blocked the party’s phone number and blocked him on the dating app. The phone number used by the unknown party came back for Onvoy, Inc and Bandwidth.com in Connecticut.

On December 8, 2022 at 10:28 a.m. officers responded to a residence to speak with a reporting party who stated she was concerned she was being scammed by the contractor working on her chimney. She stated on December 5, 2022 a male party knocked on her door and advised her there was a hole in her chimney and stated he was an employee of New Boston Masonry and Construction and he could repair the chimney for $100. He provided her with a proposal document and flyer from the company. On December 8, 2022 workers came to complete the work. She stated she heard a lot of noise on the roof and felt the contractors may have been damaging the chimney rather than repairing it. A short time later a male party approached her with photos on a cell phone to show her the current condition of her chimney and advised her the cost to repair it would now be $12,500 and he would require a deposit of $9,000. He requested the check be made out to a 3rd party. The reporting party became suspicious and contacted the police, advised him she was contacting the police and they immediately left the property and left behind a ladder and tools. The officer spoke with the reporting party who stated she did not wish to have the contractor complete the work. The officer advised her to contact the company and advise them she wished to cancel the work. The contractor contacted the officer at the police station to determine if the reporting party wanted to cancel the work or not. The officer advised the contractor that the reporting party did not wish to have his company complete the work and explained her concerns about the unexpected cost. After speaking with the contractor, the officer learned that he did not have a home improvement contractor registration in his own name and the workers had not applied for a building permit. After reviewing the requirements to conduct masonry work the officer filed a complaint with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Officer of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulations.

On December 8, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a business on Linden Street for a report of $17,000 worth of missing electronic equipment. The equipment was delivered on November 21st. On November 29th the installer for the electrical equipment advised the reporting party that several items were missing from the shipment. The reporting party was unsure if the items were inadvertently left out of the shipment or if they were stolen after they were shipped.

On December 9, 2022 at 7:53 a.m. an officer was dispatched to a parking lot on Linden Street for a report of a breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. The reporting party stated the driver side window had been smashed and her purse was taken from the vehicle. The purse contained two wallets with various credit cards, driver’s license and other items. Later in the day the reporting party contacted the officer and advised that some of the credit cards stolen had been used at a Walmart in Walpole. The officer conducted an investigation and was able to identify a female party who used the stolen credit cards. The female party will be summonsed to Dedham District Court for Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle for a Felony, Destruction of Property Under $1,200, and seven counts of Receiving a Stolen Credit Card.

On December 8, 2022 at 5:20 p.m. a male reporting party’s dog was bitten by a dog on Willow Road. Animal Control Officer Smith followed up with the dog owner, quarantined the dog for 10 days per state guidelines. The owner of the dog hired a trainer to ensure the dog does not bite another dog again.

On December 9, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. an officer spoke with a male reporting party who works at a nursing home in Wellesley. He stated a resident informed him that approximately $600-$800 in cash was stolen from a locked drawer in her room at some point over the last few weeks. The key for the drawer was stored in another bureau drawer. Several people would potentially have access to the room. There are no suspects at this time.

On December 12, 2022 at 9:42 a.m. an officer spoke with a resident from Lincoln Circle who was the victim of check fraud. The reporting party had mailed a check from the Babson Post Office on Saturday, December 3rd and upon reviewing his bank transactions online noticed that the check had been changed from $2,523.24 to $9,000 and the payee had been changed.

On December 13, 2022 at 7:20 p.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who was scammed via social media. The male party had received a friend request from an unknown female party on Instagram and chatted with them for a little while. The unknown party asked for a naked photo and

then demanded $300 or the photo would be sent to the reporting party’s contacts. The reporting party sent $300 via ApplePay and then the unknown party demanded $400. The reporting party did not make the 2nd payment. The officer advised the reporting party that this is a common scam and went over some methods of being safe when chatting online.

On December 16, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. an officer spoke to a female reporting party regarding her wallet being lost or stolen sometime between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. while she was at a restaurant on Linden Street. There were three fraudulent charged totaling approximately $4,000 made on her credit cards. The restaurant did not have any video camera footage. There are no suspects at this time.

On December 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. an officer spoke to an employee at a business on Linden Street. The reporting party stated around 1:00 p.m. an elderly male party entered the store and stole a candle and a set of candle sticks valued at $150. The officer advised the reporting party to contact the police department if the male party returns to the store.

On December 17, 2022 at 4:43 p.m. an officer spoke with a female reporting party who stated her son’s Nintendo Switch was lost or stolen on December 4th. She was not sure where the Nintendo Switch was lost or stolen and indicated the device had been logged off on December 4th at a time her son did not have access to it. The officer applied for a search warrant for Nintendo of America. The results did not yield any information that could further the investigation.

On December 19, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party who stated in the spring subcontractors that had not been paid by the builder who renovated his house were showing up at his property demanding payment for their services. He stated he had paid the builder and the builder went bankrupt and did not pay the subcontractors. He stated on December 6, 2022 at 9:24 a.m. one of those subcontractors came to his residence and took a 40-foot ladder from his property. He contacted the subcontractor and asked that they return the ladder and they said they would return it if he paid them the $5,000 he owed them. He advised them again the monies were paid to the builder. He asked the officer if he could contact the subcontractor and ask that they stop trying to contact him and not to come back on his property. The officer contacted the subcontractor and advised him that the dispute about payment was a civil matter between them and the builder. The subcontractor insisted the ladder was theirs that had inadvertently been left behind last spring. They agreed not to contact the reporting party again.

On December 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. an officer spoke to a male reporting party regarding check fraud. He stated he mailed a check on December 3rd and the check was altered and cashed on December 5th. He stated the check was stopped by his bank when he confirmed it was fraudulent and he had not suffered any financial loss. The report has been forwarded to the US Postal Inspector for further investigation.

ACO Smith was informed by a dog owner that on December 19, 2022 their dog was in the driveway and the neighbor’s child approached the dog and was petting the dog on the ground when the dog became excited and nipped the child on the neck. ACO Smith followed up with the child’s mother on December 22nd and was advised that the bite wound was almost completely healed. The dog was placed under quarantine for 10 days per state guidelines.

On December 20, 2022 at 5:40 p.m. an officer responded to a report of a car fire in the lower falls area. The Wellesley Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. It did not appear the fire was intentional.

On December 21, 2022 at 8:55 p.m. a female reporting party stated the previous week when her daughter was leaving an activity that the parent of another child spat on her from her vehicle. The officer contacted the individual who denied the incident occurred. The officer advised the reporting party a report would be written and to contact us if any further incidents occur.

