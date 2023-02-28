Wellesley seeks to fill Design Review Board seats; Chair Soliva heads to Permanent Building Committee

Wellesley’s Planning Board is seeking 3 candidates to fill seats on the Design Review Board, which reviews signage and construction projects on town. Its appointed members have skills in areas such as architecture, business, and design.

The board needs to fill 2 regular member positions, 1 for a resident with a background in architecture, landscape design, landscape architecture, the arts, or design, and the other for a representative of the Wellesley retail business owners. An alternate member is also sought who has at least 1 of the criteria cited for the regular member positions.

One vacancy to fill will be that left by Jose Soliva, who has been the DRB’s chair since 2018. He’s moving over to the Permanent Building Committee, replacing David Grissino, a longtime PBC member whose efforts on Town Hall, schools, the senior center and other projects were lauded throughout the PBC’s Feb. 23 meeting (see Wellesley Media recording).

Grissino, like Soliva, had served on the DRB before moving to the PBC. Soliva had been with the DRB since 2017, initially as an alternate.

The DRB meets twice a month, and of late has reviewed projects such as the new Karma restaurant coming to Linden Square and the lights proposed for the high school track and field.

Those interested in the DRB positions should submit a written statement and resume to the Planning Department office at: ecoates@wellesleyma.gov or to

Attn: Planning Department

888 Worcester Street

Suite 160

Wellesley, MA 02482

For more information, please call the Planning Department office at (781)431-1019 ext. 2232.

The DRB will reorganize at its next meeting, on March 8, and name a new chair from the current pool of regular members.