Wellesley Service League looking for new members

The Wellesley Service League is looking for a few great women to join its next Provisional class. Join members at an informational coffee on Wednesday, March 1 to learn more about how the Wellesley Service League supports thew local community through a range of service partners. The group has lots of fun in the process, too. Email reachWSL@gmail.com for more information.

Scholarship app deadline is March 31

Calling all Wellesley High School seniors with a passion for community service. The Wellesley Service League has a $1,500 check with your name on it! Apply for the WSL Centennial Youth Scholarship Award. The application is due by March 31st. Email reachWSL@gmail.com and request an application.