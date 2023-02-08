Wellesley Symphony Orchestra invites you to ‘Dance!’ on Super Bowl Sunday (before the game)

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra continues its first season with new Music Director Mark Latham with a concert called “Dance!”

The concert will feature a performance of Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite, the lyrical Dances in the Canebrakes by Florence Price, Antonin Dvorak’s Mazurek and Romance featuring violinist Sarita Kwok, and a newly-commissioned piece by Alexa Canales honoring Max Hobart, the Symphony’s retired Music Director.

The concert is on Sunday, Feb. 12 at 3 PM at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland Street, Wellesley. Tickets are $25 in advance online and $30 at the door. There is plenty of free parking.

(The Super Bowl doesn’t get going until 6:30pm…)

Masks and proof of vaccination against Covid are required for all audience members.

