The recording of the League of Women Voters of Wellesley’s Meet the Candidates Night event is now available for viewing. The event makes for good preparation to vote in the March 7 town election.

Separately, the Charles River Regional Chamber will hold an online discussion on Feb. 22, 11-11:45am, with 2 of 3 Wellesley Select Board candidates on a variety of economic development and nonprofit issues, as well as other topics. Register to attend.