World of Wellesley announces its 2023 Community Book Read event

World of Wellesley, in partnership with the League of Women Voters, Wellesley College and Wellesley Books, has announced its 2023 Community Book Read, Give Us the Ballot, by Ari Berman.

You will have the chance to meet and hear directly from Ari Berman at an in-person event on Tuesday, March 21, 6pm-8pm at Tishman Commons in the Lulu Wang Campus Center at Wellesley College.

Tickets are $5 for this event. Register here.

Ari Berman is an award-winning journalist, national voting rights correspondent at Mother Jones, and Reporting Fellow at Type Media Center. Countless books have been written about the civil rights movement, but far less attention has been paid to what happened after the dramatic passage of the Voting Rights Act in 1965 and the turbulent forces it unleashed. Through meticulous research, in-depth interviews, and incisive on-the-ground reporting, Give Us the Ballot offers the first comprehensive history of its kind, and provides new insight into one of the most vital political and civil rights issues of our time.

You can purchase a copy of Give Us the Ballot through Wellesley Books.

Previous WOW Community Book Reads

2022—Caste, Isabel Wilkerson

2021—When Getting Along Is Not Enough, Maureen Walker

2020—Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann

2019—All the Real Indians Died Off, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz and Dina Gilio Whitaker

2018—The Color of Law, Richard Rothstein

2017—Born on Third Base, Chuck Collins

2016—Waking Up White, Debby Irving