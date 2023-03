Art Wellesley, a community arts organization, is joining forces with the Council on Aging to bring an art exhibition to the Tolles Parsons Center (500 Washington St.) in June.

Submissions are due by April 15.

Shows, featuring works of 3 to 5 artists, will rotate bi-annually. The initial show will run through September.

People of all ages will be welcome to visit the exhibition, which will feature a June 1 reception.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com