Artists sought to paint more Wellesley traffic boxes this spring

Wellesley is looking for amateur and professional artists interested in making a handful of its plain old traffic boxes beautiful.

The program, overseen by the Wellesley Public Art Committee and Wellesley Police Department, began in late 2020. The deadline to apply for this round is Friday, April 28.

Artists will receive a stipend for their time, transportation, and supplies. Painting must be done during June and July.

The traffic boxes for this round include standard individual boxes at:

  • Weston Road at Linden Street
  • Wellesley College / Central Street & Weston Road
  • Crest Road at Linden Street

A pair of oversized traffic boxes are also offered for this round. These are at Hunnewell Field near the Tot Lot on Washington Street.

electrical box bird wellesley college
Traffic box across from Wellesley College entrance on Rte. 16
