Dog license renewals in Wellesley due April 1

Wellesley is reminding residents that dog licenses must be obtained or renewed by April 1 to avoid a $50 fine. All dogs over six months old must be licensed.

The town encourages pet owners to handle licenses online, though paper renewal applications can be mailed or dropped off in person at the clerk’s office. At this point though, you’re probably not going to beat the April 1 deadline using these methods. (The clerk’s office is moving and will be closed beginning Wednesday, April 5 through Friday, April 7. The office will resume service at 888 Worcester Street, Suite 140 on Monday April 10 at 8 a.m. )

Wellesley Annual Town Meeting just approved an increase in fees to from $20 to $25 and $12 to $15 effective in 2024.

Questions or comments, please email DogLicensing@WellesleyMA.gov or see the town’s dog license page on its website.

