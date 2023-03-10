Everything you need to know about Wellesley town government in 28 pages

The League of Women Voters of Wellesley has released the “Town Government Handbook FY23,” which makes for a great cheat sheet in advance of Annual Town Meeting, slated to begin on March 27. We’ve embedded the handbook below, and limited copies are also available at the Wellesley Free Library.

The handbook includes a summary of how town government works, its financial structure, and guidelines for conduct at Town Meeting.

Download (PDF, 610KB)