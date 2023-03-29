Feast & Fettle will deliver Easter dinner right to your Wellesley door

Feast & Fettle has just announced their Easter menu, available for delivery in Wellesley and all surrounding towns.

This year, the menu features a selection of fully prepared dishes that will be delivered the day before the holiday. It includes member favorites from last year such as Roasted Leg of Lamb with Chermoula Sauce, Brown Sugar-Mustard Baked Ham, and Lentil Shepherd’s Pie, as well as some exciting new additions like Potato-Cheddar Gratin and Egg Dying Kits.

The best part about the Feast & Fettle Easter menu is that you don’t need to be a subscriber to place an order. This means that anyone can take advantage of this amazing opportunity to spend less time cooking and more time with family on the day of the celebration. The deadline to order is April 5th at noon and you can place your order here to ensure that your Easter feast is a memorable one.

If you’re tired of spending hours in the kitchen preparing meals for your family on holidays, then the Feast & Fettle Easter menu is the perfect solution. With a wide range of delicious options to choose from, you can relax and enjoy the day with your loved ones, knowing that a delicious meal is on the way. So why not make this Easter a stress-free one and place your order with Feast & Fettle today?

Link to menu: https://www.feastandfettle.com/order/easter23