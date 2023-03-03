The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Friday is letters to the editor day in Wellesley

by

The Swellesley Report accepts letters to the editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. Community shout-outs are also accepted and encouraged. For example, a non-profit may thank an organization for a donation received. As Wellesley is less than one week away from the Tuesday, March 7 annual town election, no politically themed letters appear this week.

This week’s letters:

  • elementary school students want residents to stop dumping dog poop
  • Wellesley residents encouraged to shoo away invasive insects
  • a community commendable for someone dependable

Read letters to the editor here.

The next deadline to submit a letter to the editor is Wednesday, March 8, noon, for letters to be published on Friday, March 10 or on a Friday further out.

Please review detailed guidelines for letters to the editor here.

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

print

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
 
 
EXPLO, Wellesley