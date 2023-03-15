In non-binding vote, Wellesley College students approve admitting nonbinary and transgender men applicants

Wellesley College students on Tuesday voted in favor of a non-binding referendum to make transgender men and nonbinary people assigned male at birth eligible for admission.

Students also voted in favor of replacing gender-specific language with gender-neutral language in college communications.

The school administration said it will not change its policies following the college government ballot vote: “Although there is no plan to revisit its mission as a women’s college or its admissions policy, the College will continue to engage all students, including transgender male and nonbinary students, in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong.”

Many student groups, from the choir to the newspaper, over the past week have issued statements in opposition to a March 6 memo from President Dr. Paul Johnson titled “Affirming our mission and embracing our community.”

In that memo, Johnson wrote that: “What does Wellesley mean by ‘a women’s college’? In accordance with our admission policy, Wellesley admits applicants who identify and live consistently as women, regardless of the gender they were assigned at birth. Our community includes students from a broad spectrum of racial, ethnic, geographic, socioeconomic, and religious groups. We know that the experience of living and learning as part of a diverse student body leads to better educational outcomes and helps prepare students to be the leaders, changemakers, and citizens the world so desperately needs.”

The college in 2015 updated its gender policy to allow admission for transgender women.