It’s Town Meeting time in Wellesley

Wellesley will convene the 2023 Annual Town Meeting in-person in the Wellesley Middle School auditorium beginning on Monday, March 27 at 7pm.

Additional Town Meeting nights are planned for Tuesday, March 28, and for Monday and Tuesday, April 3, 4, 10, 11 and if needed, April 24 and 25.

Town Meeting members will consider motions on Articles on the Annual Town Meeting warrant. The public is invited to attend to hear discussion, ask questions, and share comments. Only elected Town Meeting members are eligible to vote on motions.

Anyone with a disability who would like to participate in Town Meeting should complete the ADA Accessibility Request Form at least three days before the start of Town Meeting to request a reasonable accommodation.

The Moderator has worked with the Wellesley Health Department and Facilities Management Department on procedures and practices to keep attendees as safe and healthy as possible. KN-95 masks, latex gloves and/or hand sanitizers, and COVID test kits will be available for anyone who would like them for the meeting.

For this Town Meeting, the Moderator will appoint an assistant to help with duties. Anyone who would like to volunteer to serve as Assistant Moderator should contact Mark Kaplan at moderator@wellesleyma.gov

Town Meeting will be live-streamed on Wellesley Media and broadcast on Comcast Channel 8 and Verizon Channel 40.