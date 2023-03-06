Learn more about how adopting net-zero energy code could affect Wellesley

The Wellesley Select Board and Climate Action Committee are co-sponsoring a webinar on Wednesday, May 8 (7-8:30pm) to discuss the Municipal Opt-in Specialized Energy Code (Opt-in Code). This power couple is also co-sponsoring Town Meeting Article 36, which calls for adoption of the code effective Jan. 1, 2024.

The webinar will go over the code, and address issues such as electrification requirements for new residential and commercial construction, building efficiency, cost, and incentives.

The Select Board and Climate Action Committee are urging support for this new code in an effort to help the town meet aggressive greenhouse gas reduction goals, as outlined in the town’s Climate Action Plan.

Brookline, Cambridge, and Watertown are among early adopters of the Opt-in Code.

Wellesley is particularly targeting building emissions since they account for nearly two-thirds of all greenhouse gas output in town. The Select Board recently approved (see Wellesley Media recording of Feb. 13 meeting) Wellesley’s participation in the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program designed to help commercial property owners finance energy improvements.

For more on the Opt-in Code, check out the recent Charles River Regional Chamber webinar on the topic.