Letter to the editor: “thank you for entrusting me to join Wellesley’s School Committee

Dear Wellesley Residents,

Thank you for entrusting me to join Wellesley’s School Committee. I am deeply honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve our community. I promise to work for ALL of our students. I look forward to working with the School Committee and the broader community to ensure that every student receives a world-class education.

I am deeply appreciative of the students, educators, friends, colleagues, advisors, donors, voters, and my family who supported me. I can’t express enough my deep admiration for my amazing campaign team who taught me so much throughout the process. We worked on the campaign together with a common vision and passion for our community. I am so happy my priorities and the cornerstones of my campaign, “Excellence, Equity, and Empathy” resonated with you.

On behalf of my campaign team we thank you for your donations to our campaign. As a team we decided to donate any unencumbered funds to charities consistent with my campaign priorities. We are proud to report that we will make a donation to the Wellesley Food Pantry, the Best Buddies Program at the Wellesley Middle School and More Than Words in the next few weeks.

If you are not yet familiar with who I am, I would like to share a bit about myself and why I ran for School Committee. I have more than 30 years of experience as a teacher, METCO leader, and educational consultant. I bring the wisdom of an educator who has worked nationally with multiple stakeholders to deliver educational excellence and equity. I believe my experience, coupled with volunteer work, locally and statewide, will be valuable assets to our community. If you are interested in learning more about me, I invite you to visit my campaign website.

Sincerely,

Christina Horner