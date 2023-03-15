Save the date: Rotary Club’s yummy “Taste of Wellesley” fundraiser, May 4

After a three-year pause due to COVID, the Rotary Club of Wellesley is proud to bring back its “Taste of Wellesley” annual fundraiser to support the community. The event will again feature a wide variety of signature dishes from Wellesley restaurants, cafes, caterers, local breweries and wineries, along with live music and auction items that are locally sourced. The event will take place at The Gardens at Elm Bank on Thursday, May 4, 6:30pm-9pm. The event will provide a wonderful evening of food, beverages, live entertainment and opportunities to gather in community. Online tickets here.

Tickets also for sale at:

Roche Bros., 184 Linden Street, Wellesley

The Windsor Press Inc., 356 Washington St., Wellesley Hills

Or contact a Rotary Club member

Purpose of the Taste of Wellesley

All of us are experiencing significantly higher costs for food, a necessity of life. For the 400+ low-income families and seniors living in our community, food insecurity has become a much bigger issue. The students at Mass Bay Community College and homeless veterans are also grappling with food insecurity. The proceeds raised from Taste of Wellesley 2023 will provide meals for Wellesley’s low-income residents and direct support to students of Mass Bay and organizations that support homeless veterans. Rotary volunteers will be distributing the meals prepared by local restaurants and serving meals for the veterans.

It is through the generosity of Wellesley restaurants and local wineries, breweries, chocolatiers, and caterers that we are able to bring this event to Wellesley.

