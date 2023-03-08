Save the dates: Wellesley’s Spring guided trails walks

From the Wellesley Trails Committee

Come along to enjoy some of Wellesley’s beautiful open spaces and discover trails that will expand your recreational

options! The walks are free, and no registration is required. Most walks cover 1.5 to 2 miles and last about one hour.

Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear.

April 30, Sunday (10:00-11:00 a.m.) –Guernsey Path and Waban Arches

Walk along the Charles River to the historic Waban Arches built in 1876 to carry water to Boston and see the picturesque

view of the Charles River from the top of the 50-foot arches. Take an optional short walk through the Guernsey

Sanctuary to Sabrina Lake, the 1870’s site of an amusement park. Meet at the Guernsey parking area. Directions: Take

Dover Road from Washington Street and follow for 0.7 mile. Turn right onto Livingston Road, which becomes Winding

River Road, and follow for 0.9 mile. Small parking area is on your left at the trail map house. For other cars, please park

on the opposite side of Winding River Road from the parking area.

May 14, Sunday (2:00-3:00 p.m.) – Brook Path

Take a pleasant Mother’s Day walk along Fuller Brook Park and through an historic part of Wellesley. The walk follows a

flat stone dust path that runs roughly parallel to Washington Street along the Fuller and Caroline Brooks. Established in

1899 and designed by John Charles Olmsted (nephew of Frederick Law Olmsted) and others, the park is listed on the

National Register of Historic Places. Meet at the Cameron Street parking lot at Washington and Cameron Streets.

May 20, Saturday (9:00-10:00 a.m.) – Morses Pond Trail

Celebrate Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend with a morning walk. Explore the trails along Morses Pond, a 102 acre pond

and a source for our town water wells. View the pond, islands and wildlife. The walk will take you through a pine forest

along the Cochituate Aqueduct and along the shore line to the town beach. Meet at the gate to the town beach access road,

located at the end of Turner Rd., 0.3 mi. west of Weston Road. Please park on the wooded side of Turner Rd.

June 3, Saturday (9:00-10:00 a.m.) – Hemlock Gorge and Echo Bridge

For National Trails Day, explore the trails in Hemlock Gorge, a scenic and historic area along the Charles River at the

corners of Wellesley, Needham and Newton. Get a birds-eye view of the gorge from Echo Bridge, a 70-foot high stone

bridge across the Charles River built for the Sudbury Aqueduct in 1877. Stand under the main arch and count the number

of times you hear your echo. Meet at the Echo Bridge Office Park parking lot at 381 Elliot Street, Newton. Directions:

Take Rt-9 toward Newton, exit at the first ramp after the I-95 interchange (to Chestnut Street). At end of ramp, turn right

onto Ellis Street and go under Echo Bridge. Turn right at Chestnut Street, and at the traffic light, turn right onto Elliot

Street. The office park lot is on your right, and please park at the far edge of the lot by the brick building along the river.

We look forward to seeing you! Walks take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds.

Questions? Call 781-237-5174

For more information on town trails, go to www.wellesleytrails.org

Please send tips, photos, ideas to theswellesleyreport@gmail.com