Save the dates: Wellesley’s Spring guided trails walks

From the Wellesley Trails Committee
Come along to enjoy some of Wellesley’s beautiful open spaces and discover trails that will expand your recreational
options! The walks are free, and no registration is required. Most walks cover 1.5 to 2 miles and last about one hour.
Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear.
April 30, Sunday (10:00-11:00 a.m.) –Guernsey Path and Waban Arches
Walk along the Charles River to the historic Waban Arches built in 1876 to carry water to Boston and see the picturesque
view of the Charles River from the top of the 50-foot arches. Take an optional short walk through the Guernsey
Sanctuary to Sabrina Lake, the 1870’s site of an amusement park. Meet at the Guernsey parking area. Directions: Take
Dover Road from Washington Street and follow for 0.7 mile. Turn right onto Livingston Road, which becomes Winding
River Road, and follow for 0.9 mile. Small parking area is on your left at the trail map house. For other cars, please park
on the opposite side of Winding River Road from the parking area.
May 14, Sunday (2:00-3:00 p.m.) – Brook Path
Take a pleasant Mother’s Day walk along Fuller Brook Park and through an historic part of Wellesley. The walk follows a
flat stone dust path that runs roughly parallel to Washington Street along the Fuller and Caroline Brooks. Established in
1899 and designed by John Charles Olmsted (nephew of Frederick Law Olmsted) and others, the park is listed on the
National Register of Historic Places. Meet at the Cameron Street parking lot at Washington and Cameron Streets.
May 20, Saturday (9:00-10:00 a.m.) – Morses Pond Trail
Celebrate Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend with a morning walk. Explore the trails along Morses Pond, a 102 acre pond
and a source for our town water wells. View the pond, islands and wildlife. The walk will take you through a pine forest
along the Cochituate Aqueduct and along the shore line to the town beach. Meet at the gate to the town beach access road,
located at the end of Turner Rd., 0.3 mi. west of Weston Road. Please park on the wooded side of Turner Rd.
June 3, Saturday (9:00-10:00 a.m.) – Hemlock Gorge and Echo Bridge
For National Trails Day, explore the trails in Hemlock Gorge, a scenic and historic area along the Charles River at the
corners of Wellesley, Needham and Newton. Get a birds-eye view of the gorge from Echo Bridge, a 70-foot high stone
bridge across the Charles River built for the Sudbury Aqueduct in 1877. Stand under the main arch and count the number
of times you hear your echo. Meet at the Echo Bridge Office Park parking lot at 381 Elliot Street, Newton. Directions:
Take Rt-9 toward Newton, exit at the first ramp after the I-95 interchange (to Chestnut Street). At end of ramp, turn right
onto Ellis Street and go under Echo Bridge. Turn right at Chestnut Street, and at the traffic light, turn right onto Elliot
Street. The office park lot is on your right, and please park at the far edge of the lot by the brick building along the river.
We look forward to seeing you! Walks take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds.
Questions? Call 781-237-5174
For more information on town trails, go to www.wellesleytrails.org
