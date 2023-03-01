School events: Dana Hall dance concert, musical on tap; Motivational speaker Steve Pemberton coming to Wellesley Middle School

Upcoming school events open to the public in Wellesley:

Dana Hall dance concert, musical on tap

Dana Hall Dance presents its annual dance concert, Rhapsody, on Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m., in Bardwell Auditorium, 37 Cameron St. (note that the auditorium is not wheelchair accessible). The performances are free and open to the public.

This year’s show is a mixture of student choreography along with works from Director of Dance Devon Fitchett and Dance faculty member Mikaela Bradley. Students from all levels of the Upper School dance program will be performing works in modern, musical theater dance, contemporary, ballet, African diasporic dance, jazz, hip hop, and tap. Performing Arts faculty member Doug Feinburg and his Technical Theater students designed lighting for

each piece.

For more information, please contact Devon Fitchett at devon.fitchett@danahall.org.

Separately, the Dana Hall Middle School presents its spring musical, Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical Jr.,” on Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m., in Bardwell Auditorium. The performance is free and open to the public.

Motivational speaker Steve Pemberton coming to Wellesley Middle School

Author and executive (Monster.com, Walgreens, etc.) Steve Pemberton shares on March 6 at 7pm how he overcame tremendous obstacles in his childhood with the support of educators and how simple acts of kindness can have a profound impact. Pemberton’s books include his memoir, A Chance in the World.

This free event, sponsored by Wellesley Education Foundation, will be held at Wellesley Middle School, 50 Kingsbury St. RSVP to event.

