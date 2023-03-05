Wellesley Business Buzz: Jejes Coffeehouse set to open March 8; Oath Pizza aims to debut April 1; Linden Square happenings

The latest Wellesley, Mass., business news:

Jejes Coffeehouse set to open March 8

Jejes Coffeehouse & Roastery is set to open its shop at 259 Washington St. on Wednesday, March 8 with a full men of coffee, tea, and baked goods.

For the opening, Jejes will have coffee (Espresso, Americano, Latte, Mocha, etc), tea, and baked goods (cookies, muffins, madeleines, and scones). Also, they will offer some specialty coffee menus (pour-over and Dutch brew).

“Our espresso menu uses 100% organic, fair trade coffee beans freshly roasted at our shop (you will actually see our small roastery nested in the back). Tea is also organic. Also, we will sell bags of coffee,” says owner Duse Lee.

You can find Jejes on Facebook, and soon its website will be live.

Jejes has received a Kosher certification from the KVH to make its offerings accessible to kosher/halal consumers. “So, we kindly ask our customers not to bring outside food and drinks into our shop,” Lee says.

Jejes will have 4 seats inside, plus more outside later as the weather warms. They will mainly operate on a take-out model.

Opening hours are Monday to Saturday, 8 AM to 2 PM.

After receiving the Select Board’s approval for a common victualler license in early 2022, Jejes Coffeehouse had planned to open by fall 2022. But issues with a contractor delayed things.

Oath Pizza aims to debut April 1

The Oath Pizza shop in Linden Square is looking to open on April Fools’ Day according to its job postings for people to run the operation.

Keeping up with Linden Square

