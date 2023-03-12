Wellesley community news: Blood drive at Sprague; Zumba to support Boston Marathon runner

Upcoming community events in Wellesley:
Blood drive at Sprague Elementary School
The Wellesley Public Schools Fitness and Health Department, as well as the Wellesley Educators Association, is sponsoring the Wednesday, March 15 (12-5pm) blood drive at the Sprague Elementary School gym.
Christina Tai’s Boston Marathon Charity Fundraiser for Friends of Wellesley METCO, Inc.
Zumba with Coach D: March 24, 5:30-7pm
Join us for a Zumba class with Coach D along with some refreshments and a basket raffle. Our amazing baskets contain gift cards and items from a range of retailers in Wellesley, you won’t want to miss out! Register on the Wellesley Recreation site, activity #: 144077-01.
