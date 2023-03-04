Wellesley DPW seeks summer help

The Wellesley Department of Public Works’ Park & Tree Division will be hiring full- and part-time gardening assistants and maintenance workers for the summer.

The gardening gig pays $14-$17 per hour, based on experience, and doesn’t include weekends or holidays. Hours are 6:30am-2:3opm.

The maintenance jobs pay $15-$18 per hour, based on experience, and don’t include weekends or holidays. Hours are 6:30am-2:30pm Monday-Friday or 6am-4pm four days a week.

The jobs are available April through September, and working a 12-week span is required. Those 18 and older are preferred to operate power equipment.

If interested, reach out to Cricket Vlass, landscape planner, 30 Municipal Way, Wellesley Hills, Mass., 02481, by phone at 781-235-7600, ext 3332

or email at cvlass@wellesleyma.gov

