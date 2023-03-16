Wellesley Middle School takes French Fête to next level

Hundreds of students gathered to celebrate French culture at Wellesley Middle School’s annual French Fête earlier this month thanks to the efforts of teachers and many volunteers. The event in the cafeteria highlighted the French language and the cultures of the French-speaking world.

Students had the chance to taste a variety of foods donated by local businesses and made by parent volunteers (special thanks to Lisa Sewall for her real pains au chocolat and méringues dipped in chocolate). Entertainment included games as well as flash mob dances to French pop songs (Crepeberry donated gift cards to the flash mob dance contest winners).

The event was organized by parents Christine Bassem, Catherine Cerio, Rebecca Paglia, Kathleen Stevens, and Aisha Usmani, and WMS French teachers Hafsa Abdelmoula, Rebecca Blouwolff, and Susan Ridker, with funding and additional support from the PTO and many families. Wellesley High Key Club members helped out, including several former WMS French students, who weren’t about to miss out on this party.

