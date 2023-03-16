Wellesley Neighbors information session—March 23rd

Are you retired or retiring in the near future? As an older adult, have you decided to remain in your community, active and engaged? Wellesley Neighbors is a nonprofit, membership organization for couples and singles aged 60 and older who seek new friends, activities and support. Members live in Dover, Natick, Needham, Wellesley, and Weston, with a few from Framingham, Sherborn and Holliston. Join some of us on Thursday, March 23 at 11am in the Community Room at the Weston Public Library, 87 School Street, Weston. Learn about what we offer and have your questions addressed. If you are unable to join us, obtain information from Joyce Wadlington at director@wellesleyneighbors.org or 781-283-0417, ext. 1.

