Wellesley Police teaming with Red Cross to offer CPR & water safety classes

The Wellesley Police Department is hosting CPR & Water Safety classes this spring, in partnership with the American Red Cross.

Register for classes on Tuesday, April 25 or Thursday, April 27. Participants must be at least 16 years old.

This program is designed to teach participants how best to respond in an emergency, using Red Cross emergency care techniques. The 3-hour course will review adult, child & infant CPR and choking emergencies along with with water safety/drowning prevention tips. All necessary materials will be provided during the class.

The cost for the class is $25/participant (waivable due to financial hardship). Participants successfully completing the course will receive an American Red Cross certification valid for 2 years.

Contact the Wellesley Police Department at 781-235-0062 with questions or to request a waiver.

