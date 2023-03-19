Wellesley Public Schools news: Union issues vote of no confidence as negotiations continue; DE&I director ditches ‘interim’ tag; ‘Emotional Lives of Teens’ program

The latest Wellesley Public Schools news:

Union issues vote of no confidence as negotiations continue

The Wellesley Educators Association, which gathered on Saturday for another rally at Town Hall, issued a vote of no confidence in Supt. Dr. David Lussier and the School Committee. Members of the union have been working without a contract since July of 2022, and the state’s Department of Labor Relations is now stepping in by assigning a mediator.

The resolution issued by the WEA stated that members voted no confidence in the superintendent and School Committee “due to their failure to support common-sense, student-centered proposals that are critical to preventing the deterioration of the quality of education in the Town of Wellesley…”

The School Committee holds its next public meeting on March 21, and the agenda includes a closed-door executive session regarding negotiations with the union.

School Committee member Catherine Mirick, part of the bargaining team, said in a statement: “The School Committee has been bargaining in good faith for more than a year with the Wellesley Educators Association. We have agreed to 34 of the proposals that the WEA brought forward and, in the month of February, we offered more concessions. Despite all of this movement, including an unprecedented financial package, the Committee has seen no similar movement from the WEA. Negotiations require both parties to find common ground and compromise and, thus far, the WEA has been unwilling to do this.”

Mirick said the Committee is hopeful that working with a mediator will result in a resolution.

The WPS website includes an FAQ with updates on the collective bargaining progress, and says the School Committee has scheduled mediation sessions with the WEA coming up on March 22 and April 6 (the first was on March 17).

DE&I director ditches ‘interim’ tag

The Wellesley Public Schools issued a vote of confidence for Dr. Jorge Allen, who was named director of diversity, equity, and inclusion effective July 1. He’s been serving in that role on an interim basis since June.

Allen joined the school system at the start of last year as K-12 program coordinator of English language learners.

WPS will be seeking a new English Learners director effective July 1.

‘Emotional Lives of Teenagers’ to be explored on March 23

Dr. Lisa Damour will discuss “The Emotional Lives of Teenagers” at an event on Thursday, March 23 at 7pm at the Wellesley Middle School auditorium. The program is sponsored by the Wellesley High and Wellesley Middle School PTOs. RSVP required.