Wellesley RDF happenings: Re-skinning transfer building; Sunday hours & reusable reopening

A reader asked recently about “the big canvas cover over the structure by the main office” being gone, and wondered what was up.

We reached out to RDF Superintendent James Manzolini, and he filled us in on the “re-skinning project” at the Recycling & Disposal Facility’s transfer building.

That building typically houses all the trash that goes to landfill.

“It is being re-skinned and should be done within a week. Because we can’t use the building during the process the RDF had to move some operations around. Compost can now be found at the end of the leaf wall in a green 10 yard container. It will probably remain there for a few weeks or so while the project wraps up.”

In other news, Sunday hours (10am-3pm) return on April 2. As of the March 14 Board of Public Works meeting, the RDF was aiming to reopen the Reusables area on April 2 as well, pending volunteer coordination.