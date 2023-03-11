The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley residential real estate sales: February, 2023

by Leave a Comment

A listing of Wellesley residential real estate sales (for more than $100*) recorded in February, 2023 at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.

2 Kipling Rd.                         $3,502,000

21 Cushing Rd.                      $3,325,000

130 Great Plain Ave.            $2,995,000

115 Woodlawn  Ave.             $2,450,000

38 Woodcliff Rd.                  $2,200,000

61 Eisenhower Cir.               $2,000,000

87 Parker Rd.                        $1,865,000

40 Haven Rd.                        $1,775,000

10 Longfellow Rd.                $1,650,000

408 Weston Rd.                   $1,275,000

294 Weston Rd.                    $990,000

85 Grove St.                           $989,000

94 Great Plain Ave.              $900,000

63 Russell Rd.                       $740,000

*There are many deals for $100 or less, often involved in trust transactions.

print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
 
 
EXPLO, Wellesley