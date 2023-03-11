Wellesley residential real estate sales: February, 2023

A listing of Wellesley residential real estate sales (for more than $100*) recorded in February, 2023 at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.

2 Kipling Rd. $3,502,000

21 Cushing Rd. $3,325,000

130 Great Plain Ave. $2,995,000

115 Woodlawn Ave. $2,450,000

38 Woodcliff Rd. $2,200,000

61 Eisenhower Cir. $2,000,000

87 Parker Rd. $1,865,000

40 Haven Rd. $1,775,000

10 Longfellow Rd. $1,650,000

408 Weston Rd. $1,275,000

294 Weston Rd. $990,000

85 Grove St. $989,000

94 Great Plain Ave. $900,000

63 Russell Rd. $740,000

*There are many deals for $100 or less, often involved in trust transactions.