Wellesley residential real estate sales: February, 2023

A listing of Wellesley residential real estate sales (for more than $100*) recorded in February, 2023 at the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.
2 Kipling Rd. $3,502,000
21 Cushing Rd. $3,325,000
130 Great Plain Ave. $2,995,000
115 Woodlawn Ave. $2,450,000
38 Woodcliff Rd. $2,200,000
61 Eisenhower Cir. $2,000,000
87 Parker Rd. $1,865,000
40 Haven Rd. $1,775,000
10 Longfellow Rd. $1,650,000
408 Weston Rd. $1,275,000
294 Weston Rd. $990,000
85 Grove St. $989,000
94 Great Plain Ave. $900,000
63 Russell Rd. $740,000
*There are many deals for $100 or less, often involved in trust transactions.
