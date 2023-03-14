The Swellesley Report

Wellesley schools call for early release due to stormy weather

From the Wellesley Public Schools:

Based on the timing of the incoming storm, the Wellesley Public Schools will be activating an early release schedule on Tuesday, March 14. These are the dismissal times by level:

  1. PAWS will dismiss at 11:30am.  There will be no afternoon PreK program today.  
  2. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12pm. There will be no afternoon WCCC programs today.
  3. Wellesley Middle School will dismiss at 11:20am.
  4. Wellesley High School will dismiss at 11:30am.

Due to the timing of the release, lunch will not be served today.  All buses will complete their regular routes for dismissal at these times.

All afternoon and evening activities/rentals are cancelled to help ensure that parking lots are cleared for plowing and to help ensure an on-time start on Wednesday. 

