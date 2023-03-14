Wellesley schools call for early release due to stormy weather

From the Wellesley Public Schools:

Based on the timing of the incoming storm, the Wellesley Public Schools will be activating an early release schedule on Tuesday, March 14. These are the dismissal times by level:

PAWS will dismiss at 11:30am. There will be no afternoon PreK program today. Elementary schools will dismiss at 12pm. There will be no afternoon WCCC programs today. Wellesley Middle School will dismiss at 11:20am. Wellesley High School will dismiss at 11:30am.

Due to the timing of the release, lunch will not be served today. All buses will complete their regular routes for dismissal at these times.

All afternoon and evening activities/rentals are cancelled to help ensure that parking lots are cleared for plowing and to help ensure an on-time start on Wednesday.