Wellesley Town Election Guide 2023

Wellesley’s Annual Town Election will take place on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Here is The Swellesley Report’s guide on all you need to know about exercising your right to vote.

Ways to cast your vote in Wellesley

Vote by mail

Completed mail-in ballots must be RECEIVED by Town Hall, no later than 8pm on Tuesday March 7, 2023. They may be brought to the Town Clerk’s Office or to the drop box outside of Town Hall. Vote by Mail ballots may NOT be dropped off at polling locations.

Note: applications to vote by mail are no longer being accepted. (The last day to get an app to the Town Clerk was February 28 at 5pm.)

Vote in person at the polls

The polls will be open for in-person voting 7am-8pm. Polling map here.

Don’t know which precinct you’re in? Here’s how to find out where to vote in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Precincts A & C: Bates Elementary School, 116 Elmwood Rd.

Precinct B: Sprague Elementary School, 401 School St.

Precincts D & E: Warren Building, 90 Washington St.

Precincts F & G: Shipley Center, Dana Hall School, 142 Grove St.

Precinct H: Tolles Parsons Center, Council on Aging, 500 Washington St.

Wellesley Town Election candidates:

Contested races—names are listed in the order on which they appear on the ballot:

Select Board—3 candidates, 3-year terms, 2 openings—Odessa Sanchez; Thomas Ulfelder; Elizabeth Sullivan Woods

Natural Resources Commission—3 candidates, 3-year terms, 2 openings—Martin Jay McHale; Michael D’Ortenzio; Jaden Crawford

School Committee—3 candidates, 3-year terms, 2 openings—Christina Horner; Catherine Mirick; Neal Glick

Uncontested races—names are listed in the order on which they appear on the ballot:

Moderator—1 opening, 1-year term—Mark Kaplan

Board of Assessors—1 opening, 3-year term—Stephen Burtt

Board of Health—1 opening, 3-year term—Shira Doron

Housing Authority, 1 opening, 1-year term—Lisa Kaufman Heyison

Trustees of the Wellesley Free Library—2 openings, 3-year terms—Anne Rappaport; Linshi Li

Planning Board—1 opening, 5-year term—James Roberti

Board of Public Works—1 opening, 3-year term—Jeffrey Weschler

Recreation Commission—1 opening, 3-year term

Candidates’ Q & A posts

All of the candidates running in contested races took the time to answer questions from The Swellesley Report. For your convenience, below is a round-up of the candidates’ Q&A posts.

Town meeting candidates

Town Meeting is the legislative body for the Town of Wellesley. There are 240 voting town meeting members elected by eight precincts. Each precinct has 30 members elected to three-year staggered terms.

In the 2023 election, two of the eight precincts are contested races.

In Precinct B, there are 11 candidates running for 10 open slots, and in Precinct E there are 14 candidates running for 12 open slots.

Sample ballots for each precinct

Precinct A

Precinct B

Precinct C

Precinct D

Precinct E

Precinct F

Precinct G

Precinct H

If you have any election/voting questions, please call the Town Clerk’s Office at (781) 431-1019 x2252.