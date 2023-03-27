Wellesley Town Hall packing up

We’ll have more on this soon, but just to break the news to you slowly, Wellesley Town Hall employees are packing up to move while interior renovations on the historic building at 525 Washington St. are made. As we’ve heard at multiple town meetings, Wellesley employees have been holding off on packing until around now in part to encourage them to digitize as many materials as possible first, and not just lug them around in paper format in perpetuity.

The changes at Town Hall will affect not just what usually takes place inside the building, but also outside. For example, the military encampment that typically takes place on the Town Hall grounds during Wellesley’s Wonderful Weekend in May is being moved to Morton Park near the Police Station, since facilities in Town Hall won’t be available to participants.

Wellesley Public Information Officer Stephanie Hawkinson, who shared the accompanying photos, says “Many of our offices are packing up with the big move-out scheduled for April 5-7.” Some furniture and filing cabinets are already on the move.

A video is likely in the works to help show residents where they’ll find all town departments, including at 888 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 east), where the Building Department and others had moved earlier.

Special Town Meeting approved funding the Town Hall interior renovation in 2022.