2023 commencement speakers at Wellesley colleges include Vertex CEO, Michigan Secretary of State

Wellesley’s 3 colleges have announced their 2023 commencement speakers:
Babson College
Commencement on May 13, 10am for undergraduates, 3pm for graduate students
Undergraduate ceremony commencement speakers:
- Tim Ryan ’88, US Chair and Senior Partner, PwC
- Martha DiMatteo Vorlicek ’81, Senior Advisor, HarbourVest Partners, LLC
Graduate ceremony commencement speakers:
- Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., CEO and President, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Richard W. Sorenson, MBA’68, MP’97’00, former President, Carling Technologies
MassBay Community College
Commencement on May 25, 6pm
Commencement speaker:
- Dr. Noe Ortega, sworn in as Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education in November, 2022.
Wellesley College
Commencement on May 20, 10:20am
Commencement speaker:
Jocelyn Benson ’99, referred to by the college as “a fierce advocate for voting rights who currently serves as Michigan’s secretary of state.”
