2023 commencement speakers at Wellesley colleges include Vertex CEO, Michigan Secretary of State

Wellesley’s 3 colleges have announced their 2023 commencement speakers:

Babson College

Commencement on May 13, 10am for undergraduates, 3pm for graduate students

Undergraduate ceremony commencement speakers:

  • Tim Ryan ’88, US Chair and Senior Partner, PwC
  • Martha DiMatteo Vorlicek ’81, Senior Advisor, HarbourVest Partners, LLC
ryan-tim-450x450
Tim Ryan (photo via Babson)

 

vorlicek-martha-dimatteo-450x450
Martha DiMatteo Vorlicek (photo via Babson)

 

Graduate ceremony commencement speakers:

  • Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., CEO and President, Vertex Pharmaceuticals
  • Richard W. Sorenson, MBA’68, MP’97’00, former President, Carling Technologies
kewalramani-reshma-450x450
Reshma Kewalramani, M.D. (photo via Babson)

 

sorenson-richard-450x450
Richard W. Sorenson (photo via Babson)

 

MassBay Community College

Commencement on May 25, 6pm

Commencement speaker:

  • Dr. Noe Ortega, sworn in as Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education in November, 2022.
noe-ortega-keynote-speaker-2023
Dr. Noe Ortega (photo via MassBay)

 

Wellesley College

Commencement on May 20, 10:20am

Commencement speaker:

Jocelyn Benson ’99, referred to by the college as “a fierce advocate for voting rights who currently serves as Michigan’s secretary of state.”

sos_jocelyn_benson_web_2
Jocelyn Benson (photo via Wellesley College)
