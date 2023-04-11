2023 commencement speakers at Wellesley colleges include Vertex CEO, Michigan Secretary of State

Wellesley’s 3 colleges have announced their 2023 commencement speakers:

Babson College

Commencement on May 13, 10am for undergraduates, 3pm for graduate students

Undergraduate ceremony commencement speakers:

Tim Ryan ’88, US Chair and Senior Partner, PwC

Martha DiMatteo Vorlicek ’81, Senior Advisor, HarbourVest Partners, LLC

Graduate ceremony commencement speakers:

Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., CEO and President, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Richard W. Sorenson, MBA’68, MP’97’00, former President, Carling Technologies

MassBay Community College

Commencement on May 25, 6pm

Commencement speaker:

Dr. Noe Ortega, sworn in as Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Higher Education in November, 2022.

Wellesley College

Commencement on May 20, 10:20am

Commencement speaker:

Jocelyn Benson ’99, referred to by the college as “a fierce advocate for voting rights who currently serves as Michigan’s secretary of state.”