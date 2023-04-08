The Swellesley Report

More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Author Malinda Lo speaks to Wellesley High students about her novels, writing career

by Leave a Comment

 

Malinda Lo
Author Malinda Lo, right, with Wellesley High School seniors, from left, Howard Xu, Zoha Rehan and Sam Reisner. The students read Lo’s 2021 LGBTQ young adult novel “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” for their senior English class, Beyond the Binary.

By contributing reporter Jennifer Bonniwell

Wellesley College graduate and award-winning author Malinda Lo visited Wellesley High School on Thursday. Lo spoke to more than 100 students (in two sessions) about her writing career, winning book awards as a Chinese-American and what she thinks about her LGBTQ young adult novels being banned in some states. Her most recent book, “A Scatter of Light,” is about a Wellesley High School graduate who spends her last summer before college in northern California.

Lo’s 2021 novel “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” is this month’s pick for the WHS Parent Young Adult Book Club.

The next meeting is Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wellesley Free Library, first floor cafe.

Malinda Lo
Photo by Jen Bonniwell
print

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisements:

Linden Square, Wellesley
Wonderful Wellesley
EXPLO, Wellesley