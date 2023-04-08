Author Malinda Lo speaks to Wellesley High students about her novels, writing career

By contributing reporter Jennifer Bonniwell

Wellesley College graduate and award-winning author Malinda Lo visited Wellesley High School on Thursday. Lo spoke to more than 100 students (in two sessions) about her writing career, winning book awards as a Chinese-American and what she thinks about her LGBTQ young adult novels being banned in some states. Her most recent book, “A Scatter of Light,” is about a Wellesley High School graduate who spends her last summer before college in northern California.

Lo’s 2021 novel “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” is this month’s pick for the WHS Parent Young Adult Book Club.

The next meeting is Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wellesley Free Library, first floor cafe.