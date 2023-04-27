The Swellesley Report

Beebe Meadow clean-up happening on April 30

Spring cleaning takes place at Beebe Meadow in Wellesley on April 30 from 9am-4pm. Drop by anytime to help.

beebe meadow cleanup

beebe meadow
Every year I think: “I’m going to take this before picture and then an after picture” and never do. This could be the year…

 

beebe meadow

beebe meadow
Beebe Meadow can be accessed via Cartwright Road and surrounding streets

