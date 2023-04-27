Beebe Meadow clean-up happening on April 30

Beebe Meadow clean-up happening on April 30April 27, 2023 by Bob Brown Leave a CommentSpring cleaning takes place at Beebe Meadow in Wellesley on April 30 from 9am-4pm. Drop by anytime to help.Every year I think: “I’m going to take this before picture and then an after picture” and never do. This could be the year… Beebe Meadow can be accessed via Cartwright Road and surrounding streetsSubscribe to Swellesley’s daily emailPlease consider contributing to Swellesley to sustain our independent journalism venture print
