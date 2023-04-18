Boston Marathon scene in Wellesley

Wellesley showed its Boston Marathon spirit on a rainy and damp Patriots Day to cheer on locals and the rest of the field at the 127th edition of the race.

Wellesley’s fastest finishers:

Samuel Sanchez finished in an official time of 3:02:36 (sub-7-minute pace) as the fastest male

finished in an official time of 3:02:36 (sub-7-minute pace) as the fastest male Sarah Given finished first among females in Wellesley with an official time of 3:23:14.

Congrats to all who participated in the marathon (you can search for more results). Thank you to all who shared photos and videos.

(Videos courtesy of Michael Tobin)

Dave McGillivray, Boston Marathon race course director, on his traditional course run after everyone else is taken care of. #51 in a row! Thanks to the Forastés for sharing…