On the way past Roche Bros. to Linden Square’s “Fair in the Square,” I heard a Harry Styles tune wafting through the crisp spring air. You would have thought the pop star was there live from the crowd packed into the courtyard, but an even a bigger star—the Easter Bunny—was on hand.

Linden Square’s event also treated kids to ice cream (brrrr…), balloon sculptures, temporary tattoos, and face painting to put them in the holiday spirit.