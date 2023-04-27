Guided Wellesley trail walk: Guernsey Path and Waban Arches

Walk along the Charles River with the Wellesley Trails Committee to the historic Waban Arches built in 1876 to carry water to Boston and see the picturesque view of the Charles River from the top of the 50-foot arches. Take an optional short walk through the Guernsey Sanctuary to Sabrina Lake, the 1870’s site of an amusement park. Meet at the Guernsey parking area. Directions: Take Dover Road from Washington Street and follow for 0.7 mile. Turn right onto Livingston Road, which becomes Winding River Road, and follow for 0.9 mile. Small parking area is on your left at the trail map house. For other cars, please park on the opposite side of Winding River Road from the parking area.

The walk is free, and no registration is required. Most walks cover 1.5 to 2 miles and last about one hour. Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy footwear. Walks take place unless it pours rain or there are high winds.