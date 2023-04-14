Letter to the editor: “Public trash pickup could be the next step in making Wellesley better”

The town of Wellesley, Massachusetts currently relies on a private trash hauling system, where residents contract with private companies to dispose of their waste. However, I would like the town to implement public trash pickup in Wellesley.

One of the main arguments in favor of a public trash hauler is that it would provide greater accountability and transparency in the waste management process. Currently, residents have little control over the operations of private waste haulers, and there have been reports of issues such as missed pick-ups and questionable disposal practices. A public trash hauler, on the other hand, would be accountable to the town government and would be subject to greater oversight and regulation.

Another advantage of a public trash hauler is the potential for cost savings. Private waste haulers charge different rates based on the size of the container and the frequency of pick-ups, which can be costly for residents who generate a lot of waste or require frequent pick-ups. A public trash hauler could offer standardized rates and potentially negotiate lower costs through bulk purchasing, and greater bargaining power.

In addition to cost savings, a public trash hauler could also have environmental benefits. Although Wellesley has a goals of reducing its waste output, reaching these goals has been challenging due to the limitations of the current waste management system. A public trash hauler could offer greater opportunities for recycling and composting, as well as more efficient waste disposal practices.

In conclusion, there are numerous benefits to Wellesley switching to a public trash hauler. From promoting sustainability and reducing waste to potentially lowering costs and improving the appearance of the town, the advantages are clear. It’s time for Wellesley to take the necessary steps to make this change and lead the way in sustainable waste management practices.

Public trash pickup could be the next step in making Wellesley better. Let your Town Meeting representatives know that this is something you care about and want to see change.

Sloan Marmer

Wellesley Middle School, 8th grade