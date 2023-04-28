Letter to the editor: due to inflation, “just a quick trip to the grocery store can shock you”

To the editor:

Inflation has become a big problem. Just a quick trip to the grocery store can shock you. Egg prices have skyrocketed, and other food prices have increased as well. In April, people can see inflation when they’re paying taxes. My parent’s taxes went up by 10%, due to inflation.

As an eighth grader from Wellesley Middle School, I want to advocate for families that are struggling, including those in Wellesley. I want to teach kids about inflation so they understand what is happening. I also want to encourage the government to give out money to those who are in need.

Tell your state representatives that they should be voting to help relieve people’s stress around money.

Solomon Jin

Wellesley Middle School, 8th grade