Letter to the editor: help fight hunger in our community—”everyone should care”

To the editor:

Many people are struggling to feed their families and themselves. About 1 in every 8 people in the US are food insecure, meaning they need help being able to buy food for themselves. In Wellesley about 184 households (382 individuals) are using the Wellesley Food Pantry. People should donate to the Wellesley Food Pantry or volunteer.

Often people donate non-perishable food to food pantries, but that is not all they need. The Wellesley Food Pantry spends around $2,500 a week on fresh produce and other necessities. They need money to make sure people are being given more nutritious food!

First off, by donating it helps those struggling with hunger be fed. Hunger can lead to chronic diseases like high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes, which can add even more to a family’s bills.

Secondly, everyone should care, even if you are not someone who is affected by hunger. My family and friends have gone to a soup kitchen and made meals for those in need. It was sad to see how many people walked in for meals for their families. Seeing the number of people and how grateful they were for a meal made me feel more fortunate for the things I am getting in my day-to-day life. I’m especially grateful that I don’t have to worry about what my next meal is.

People are becoming food insecure from inflation, job instability, and poverty. Food insecurity has many deeper root causes. It shows how the government allows for low minimum wage, lack of affordable housing, residential segregation, and limited access to healthy foods. The government could do more to fight poverty and food insecurity. You can learn more about the Farm Bill and other relevant legislation at FeedingAmerica.org. You can encourage your legislators to do something about these issues!

You can take action while bigger change takes time. Volunteer or donate to the Wellesley Food Pantry to help fight hunger in our community, and feel the impact it has on you.

Olive Boffa

Wellesley Middle School, 8th grade