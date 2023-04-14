Letter to the editor: Hunnewell Field lights may “alter the ecology of the area”

To the editor:

I am writing to express my concern about the proposed installation of lighting at Hunnewell Field regarding the potential impact it will have on the wildlife in the Skating Pond and Fuller Brook area. I believe that the installation of lighting will significantly affect the breeding, behavior and migration patterns of many species of birds and other animals, as well as alter the ecology of the area.

As such, it is imperative that a truly independent consultant is engaged to evaluate the likely effects of this project on the wetlands in our town. We cannot take risks with our environment, and we cannot rely on the testimony of one “expert” hired by the group in favor of the installation. We must ensure that all development projects are properly and fairly evaluated to minimize any negative impacts on our wetland areas.

The Wetlands Protection Committee has a duty to maintain the integrity of all wetlands in our town and to stop public and private developers from nibbling away at the borders of these areas. It is worth noting that a proposed extension to the Whole Foods parking lot will also impinge on the same wetland area. This is unacceptable, and we must ensure that our wetlands are protected from further encroachment.

We cannot allow the availability of funds in our wealthy and privileged town to allow us to flout established guidelines that prioritize the climate and environment when new projects are proposed. We have a responsibility to ensure that every new development is sustainable and environmentally responsible.

I urge the Wetlands Protection Committee to take all necessary steps to protect the wetlands in our town, and to prioritize the health and well-being of our environment and wildlife.

Sincerely,

Peter A. Watson

Wellesley resident